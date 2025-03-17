Akhilesh alleges BJP politics causing crisis and discrimination

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the negative politics of BJP is causing crisis and discrimination in society.

He said that the BJP leaders abolished reservation for Anglo-Indians. To harass the farmers, they brought black laws and through demonetisation harassed every citizen. The GST disturbed small shopkeepers and traders, and now the politics of hatred of religion and politics of the waqf was dividing the society, he charged.

The SP President said that the BJP does politics of hate and lies. The party is anti-farmer, anti-youth, and anti-PDA. The public is being cheated and the democratic institutions weakened under their rule.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party would unite the PDA and defeat the negative politics of the BJP. The PDA is the name of 90 per cent of the public unity and the PDA is a shield of constitution and reservation.

“The BJP is constantly conspiring against the PDA. The PDA society is understanding the conspiracies of the BJP. It will once again teach a lesson to the BJP in the upcoming election,” he stressed.