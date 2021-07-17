Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that the Pneumococcal vaccines will be provided free of cost to the public at hospitals and dispensaries run by the Delhi government.

The announcement was made while flagging off the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccination Program at the Aam Aadmi Polyclinic in Paschim Vihar.

The vaccine usually costs between Rs 1,500 to 6,000 and protects children from scores of diseases like Pneumonia, Meningitis and Sepsis.

The government officials informed that children will be entitled to 3 doses each at specified periods.

“Children under the age of 5 were gravely affected by Pneumonia, there were even deaths recorded, this vaccine will protect children from death. Not only Pneumonia, but the vaccine will also protect children from diseases like Meningitis and Sepsis,” Kejriwal said.

The CM encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated.

“The first vaccine has been administered at this centre, today. There are 600 such centres where the vaccination will be held for children,” he informed.

On being asked about the Covid-19 vaccination program, the CM said the Delhi government is vaccinating at maximum whenever it receives the doses from the central government.

The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine reduces the risk of pneumonia in young children and also reduces the frequency of trips to the hospital.

The vaccine will be administered in 3 doses, given at 1½ months age, 3½ months age and 9 months age of the child.

Pneumococcal diseases are the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children under 2 years of age.