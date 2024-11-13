Delhi govt failed to control pollution: Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday blamed the AAP government for the deteriorating air quality in the city, saying it has utterly failed to control pollution.

Referring to worsening air quality, he said the pollution levels in Delhi have reached a peak, with PM 2.5 levels surpassing 400 in several areas, and PM 10 levels reaching beyond 1,000, on Wednesday.

“Delhi has turned into a gas chamber, and the situation is so bad that, except for Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and Gopal Rai, everyone in Delhi is coughing or complaining of eye irritation and headaches,” Sachdeva said.

Pointing out that a PM 2.5 level near 400 warrants implementing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) level 3, he said but the city government is not at all “serious” about pollution control.

“Whether it’s smoke from crop burning in Punjab, dust from broken roads, or construction sites running in violation of restrictions, all these factors have turned life in Delhi into a nightmare,” Sachdeva said.

Stating that small children and the elderly are the most vulnerable to pollution, the Delhi BJP chief said the government should immediately close schools up to Grade 5 and advise the elderly and children to stay indoors.

He said “while Delhiites are suffering, there are no government clinics offering medication to counter pollution. Immediate arrangements must be made to distribute medicines to protect against pollution.”