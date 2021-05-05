The Delhi government has appointed 3 IAS officers and more than 20 call centre executives to ensure smooth functioning of Oxygen supply and distribution.

“Many NGO’s and Religious organizations are extending a great helping hand to fight this pandemic. A 24X7 emergency helpline is formed for the oxygen crisis with 03 IAS officers and more than 20 call centre executives are working day and night to ensure smooth functioning,” the statement from the government read.

The officials said that the oxygen supply on Tuesday touched 450 metric tonnes and will be augmented to 500 metric tonnes by Thursday.

The officials informed that the demand for oxygen in Delhi will reach approximately 976 metric tonnes by May 11.

“Oxygen is to be supplied to Delhi from nearby districts such as Roorkee, Panipat, Ghaziabad etc. to make it more robust and time-efficient. At present, the oxygen supply is coming from far off places like mostly from the eastern part of the country resulting in a higher turnaround time,” a senior government official said.

“The Delhi Government is closely coordinating with the officials from the Government of India to meet the desired demand for oxygen in the National Capital. Senior officials from the railway Ministry, IOCL and Concorde have been designated to make a sure undisturbed supply of oxygen to Delhi. The government of India provided Delhi with additional 07 ISO containers. Delhi Government has also deputed a team of officers to each of the oxygen plant locations, this team make sure that there are no glitches and any administrative obstacles in the oxygen supply to Delhi,” the official added.