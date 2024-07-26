Delhi Govt appeals to citizens to report child abuse, begging cases

The Delhi government has made an appeal to the citizens to report cases of child abuse on ‘1098’, the child helpline number currently being run by it.

The child helpline number is a round-the-clock emergency toll-free number to report the cases concerning the children.

At the Central level, it is run by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India (GOI) while in Delhi, it is operated by the Department of Women and Child Development, GNCT of Delhi.

The government also urged the citizens when they come across an instance of an act of begging by a child or someone employing or using a child for the purpose of begging or forcing a child to beg or an instance where a child is in need of care and protection, can immediately dial the number to inform about the same to concerned authorities for prompt action.

The Delhi Police has also urged the citizens to report cases of child abuse, child labour, or any other type of crime pertaining to children to them so that the police can take necessary action.