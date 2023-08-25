Delhi govt announces 3-day public holiday for G20 Summit:

The Delhi government has announced a three-day public holiday for all city government and private offices and educational institutions

in view of the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 8, 9 and 10.

All commercial banks and financial institutions, situated within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district, will also remain shut on September 8-10, an official notification said on Thursday.

All shops, commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will also remain closed on September 8-10, the notification said.

Advertisement

The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.