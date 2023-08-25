Delhi govt announces 3-day public holiday for G20 Summit:

G20 needs to rebuild confidence in international trade: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the G20 needs to build resilient and inclusive global value chains that…
The Delhi government has announced a three-day public holiday for all city government and private offices and educational institutions
in view of the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 8, 9 and 10.
All commercial banks and financial institutions, situated within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district, will also remain shut on September 8-10, an official notification said on Thursday.
All shops, commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will also remain closed on September 8-10, the notification said.
The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.
