Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha informed on Friday that the Delhi government is building oxygen reserves in the city to handle any emergency of oxygen depletion in the hospitals.

“Oxygen reserve response points will be made in multiple parts of Delhi. These will supply oxygen to hospitals in emergencies. When the supply of oxygen cannot reach any hospital, the Delhi government will provide a breather from the reserve stock, till the time the supply is replenished,” Chadha told the reporters.

Speaking on the long withstanding situation of the oxygen crisis in the national capital, Chadha said that Delhi received only 577 metric tonnes, which is around 25 per cent less than the Supreme Court’s direction.

“The direction from the SC compels the Centre to provide 700 MT oxygen while the total requirement is 976 MT. However, against this demand, we received only 577 MT on Thursday, which is just 59% of 976 MT, our total demand. After the High Court & Supreme Court rebuke, on May 5, the central government gave 730 MT, but the next day 153 MT of oxygen was given less. Team Kejriwal is working on a war footing to formulate all plans and policies to increase the number of beds further, which is possible only if a regular supply of oxygen is maintained. Oxygen supply to Delhi requires regularity and certainty. It needs to be uninterrupted, that is, daily supply of oxygen to the national capital,” he said.

“I would like to reiterate that this demand of ours isn’t one-time or temporary, but a quantity that we need on a daily basis. This demand has also been proved and backed by the SC and HC time and again,” Chadha added.