Delhi court stays till Jan 7 action on Bikaner House attachment warrant

The Patiala House Court here on Friday stayed further action on its warrant for attachment of the Bikaner House New Delhi until the next hearing in the case on January 7, 2025.

The relief to the owner of the Bikaner House – the Nokha Municipality and the Rajasthan Government, came from the court following an assurance given by Additional Advocate General (Rajasthan) Shiv Mangal Sharma on behalf of the municipality for the payment of dues to the complainant within a week.

Delhi District Court Judge Vidhya Prakash on September 18, 2024 passed the attachment warrant following the failure of the owner – the Nokha Municipality (Bikaner) in compliance with the court order(of payment) issued in 2020.

In its order on January 21, 2020 in respect of a dispute between the Municipality and a firm, Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited, the court directed the former to pay Rs 50.31 lakh to the latter as per the agreement in dispute.

However, the civic body failed to comply with the court order. The respondent party did not even appear before the court despite repeated notices.