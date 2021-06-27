Renowned social worker and member of Delhi State Congress Haji Meherban Qureshi joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday.

AAP’s state convener and cabinet minister in the Delhi government Gopal Rai did his formal induction into the party.

“The circle of our family has increased further with Haji Meherban Qureshi joining AAP. At the same time, the party has become stronger. We will all work together for the development of Delhi and the people of Delhi,” Rai commented on the event.

Meanwhile, Qureshi assured to work with full dedication to fulfil the vision of AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The resident of Sadar Bazar, Qureshi was serving as the secretary of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee for many years. He is well connected among the community and holds several positions at different social and commercial organisations.

Qureshi is the patron of the Qureshi Graduates Association. He is also the chief patron of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trade Association, president of Brotherhood Committee and famous Luv Kush Ram Leela Committee. He serves as a vice-chairman of Red Fort, chairman of Green Market Trade Association of Sadar Bazar and the national vice-president of All India Jamiatul Quresh.

He is also the national general secretary of the Dalit and Muslim Ekta Mission.