Delhi Congress demands a probe into ration card allotment

The Delhi unit of Congress, on Wednesday, demanded a probe into the allotment of ration cards in the national capital pointing out that the Aam Aadmi Party government has not issued new ration cards for the last 11 years.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, former Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Haroon Yusuf claimed that when Congress left power in the city in 2013, there were nearly 35 lakh ration card holders, but now this number has come down to half, as the AAP Government did not allot even a single new ration card.

Yusuf added that under the Food Securities Act, passed during the UPA government, the ration card holders were provided with food grains at subsidised rate and those without ration cards were given Rs 600 per head and Rs 4800 per family to purchase ration under Annashree scheme.

But the Delhi Government did not make even a single beneficiary under this scheme, as the number should have gone up to 4 lakh, and not just the present number of 90,000 people for which the LG has already ordered a probe, he said.

Yusuf said that as per the Food Security Act, any person who is entitled to get a ration card is entitled to receive a food security allowance from the State Government, but the AAP Government did not implement this scheme.

“So, we request LG to order a probe into why the AAP Government had not allotted ration cards and demand action against the responsible minister”, said Yusuf.

Speaking about a similar issue, AICC spokesperson Alok Sharma said that ration supply is one of the biggest scams in Delhi as the AAP Government is trying to snatch their subsidized foodgrains to be given to hoarders and black marketers for which both the Central Government and the state Government are guilty