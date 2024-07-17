Delhi Cong protests against power tariff hike

The Delhi unit of the Congress on Wednesday staged protests in various parts of the city against the Arvind Kejriwal government over Power Purchase Agreement Charge (PPAC).

Members of the Congress under the leadership of its Delhi president Devender Yadav held the demonstration outside the Mandi House metro station.

Addressing the members of the party, Yadav said, “The Kejriwal government which promised to supply power at half the rate, doubled it in the past 10 years through backdoor measures to fleece the power consumers by allowing the DISCOMs to make over nine per cent hike in the PPAC tariff.

“The extent of loot by the Kejriwal government was clear from the fact that from 2015 to 2021, the power consumers were given Rs 1,1743 crore subsidy while Rs 37,007 crore were looted from them in the guise of various surcharges charges,” he said.

Referring to the previous Congress government in Delhi, Yadav said, “During the Congress regime, average per unit rate was around Rs five, which has now gone up to Rs 10 per unit, though the rate should have been Rs 2.50 if Kejriwal had fulfilled his promise of giving power at half the rate.”

He asserted that this sharp increase in the power tariff has put a heavy financial burden on shopkeepers, small and medium industrial units and common households.

Yadav further said, “Delhi Congress will fight to protect the interest of the power consumers as it has always supported whenever people were burdened and harassed by the AAP and BJP governments.”