Delhi Cong chief Yadav demands Special Committee to probe tree felling in city

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Saturday demanded that a Special Committee, consisting of environmental experts, be constituted to look into the alleged reckless tree felling at the protected Ridge and also other parts of the national capital for various projects.

He has also expressed concern over the erosion of the tree cover in the city, that has been changing the climate profile of the national capital to extreme levels, and has alleged that a large number of trees were cut during the past 10 years in the name of different schemes and projects of the Central and Kejriwal governments.

Yadav has demanded that the probe should also cover how trees have been transplanted under a policy decision taken in 2018.

The Congress leader said that Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government had adopted a strict policy against tree felling, and took great pains and initiative to enhance the tree cover in the national capital, which had received international appreciation.

However, he alleged that the Aam Aadmi government, in collusion with the BJP, has been felling trees without caring for the environment.

Yadav has alleged that there was huge corruption behind the unauthorized tree felling as the Minister and top officials were involved in the scam, and this should also be brought under the ambit of the probe panel.

He said that whether it was the AAP Minister or the L-G, the guilty should not be spared.

Hitting out at the AAP, the DPCC president further alleged that the party speaks about only those issues which suit their convenience, and not where they were also partners to irregularities.