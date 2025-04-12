Delhi CM vows swift action on rural Delhi issues, promises inclusive development

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday affirmed her government’s commitment to resolving the issues concerning the rural population of Delhi.

Speaking at the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations organized by residents of rural Delhi, Gupta said, “Every single problem faced by the villages of the national capital including roads, water bodies, healthcare services, and more — is on our radar. I assure everyone that each and every issue will be addressed by our government.”

The Chief Minister also hinted at the possibility of a “triple-engine” government in the city, alluding to the upcoming mayoral elections scheduled for April 25 and the potential formation of a BJP-led municipal leadership.

“The problems of Delhi had started seeming never-ending. But when the entire rural belt of Delhi united in support of the BJP during the Assembly elections, it marked the end of our 27-year-long exile from power,” Gupta said.

She further added, “Every government has historically focused on the Lutyens’ zone, but the soul of Delhi lives in its rural belt. Our BJP-led government is on a mission to ensure that the entire city progresses in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

Addressing the gathering, Palam 360 Khap chief Choudhary Surender Solanki said, “Since the BJP came to power, there has been a new ray of hope among the people regarding long-standing issues in all 360 villages. These include the abolition of Sections 81 and 33, withdrawal of old legal cases, revision of the circle rate to ₹5 crore per acre, immediate waiver of house tax, and implementation of the master plan for rural settlements.”

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, MP Ramvir Bidhuri, Swati Maliwal, Bansuri Swaraj, Chandan Chauhan, MLA Satish Upadhyay, Anil Sharma, and several other prominent figures were also present at the event.