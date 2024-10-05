Delhi CM meets L-G, submits Cabinet note to reinstate Bus Marshals

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, met Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and submitted a Cabinet note to reinstate the bus marshals on Saturday.

Soon after the meeting with the L-G, Atishi, while speaking to the media, accused the BJP of “betrayal” on the issue.

She said, “Today, the BJP is completely exposed. We called a cabinet meeting in front of the BJP MLAs and bus marshals and passed a note regarding their reinstatement and permanent appointment.”

Advertisement

“But the BJP MLAs were not willing to accompany me to meet the L-G, though we managed to get them to come with us somehow. Even after coming here, they did not ask the L-G to sign the cabinet note even once,” she added.

After the CM and BJP MLAs reached the L-G’s residence, AAP leaders began protesting in front of the L-G’s house and were subsequently detained by the police.

During the protest outside the L-G’s house, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Today, the BJP has betrayed 10,000 bus marshals. Vijender Gupta had promised us that if we passed the resolution from the cabinet, they would regularize the bus marshals through the L-G. But today, both the L-G and BJP leaders have betrayed the bus marshals and the people of Delhi.”

The Delhi Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution on September 26 regarding the reinstatement and regularization of all bus marshals and civil defense volunteers.

This proposal has been supported by the Council of Ministers of the Government of Delhi and has been forwarded for a decision as soon as possible.