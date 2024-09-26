Delhi CM Atishi appoints pro-tem members of DERC

The Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ram Naresh Singh and Surendra Babbar as pro-tem members of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), marking an important step in strengthening the national capital’s energy oversight.

Notably, the order for the appointment of Ram Naresh Singh and Surendra Babbar as pro-tem (temporary) members of the DERC was issued after being shortlisted by the Supreme Court-appointed panel, an official statement here said.

Congratulating the two newly appointed members on their appointment, CM Atishi said with their experience, the Delhi government is ready to further improve the power department of Delhi. “Power is a very important sector and in the last 10 years, the AAP government has worked continuously to improve this sector,” she added.

She further said that the government is committed to providing 24×7 electricity to the people of Delhi by making the power infrastructure stronger, and the appointment of these members is an important step in this direction, she said.

Singh is an electrical engineer who served as the chairman of the Damodar Valley Corporation while Babbar is posted as executive director (Finance) at Delhi Transco Limited.