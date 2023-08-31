Justice Jayant Nath takes charge as acting chairman of DERC

Former Delhi High Court judge Justice Jayant Nath assumed the charge of acting chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Thursday. Delhi Power Minister Atishi administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Justice Nath through a tweet: “I wholeheartedly welcome Justice (retired) Jayant Nath as the new Chairman of DERC. Electricity is a very important sector, and we are making our best efforts to bring improvements. I assure full support from my government.”

Atishi said with the experience of Justice Jayant Nath “our government is ready to enhance and improve Delhi’s electricity department”. “Administered oath to Retd. Justice Jayant Nath Ji, the new chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission. Look forward to working with him to further improve the power sector in Delhi,” Atishi posted on X.

Justice Jayant Nath was appointed by the Supreme Court as the acting chairman of DERC.

“The term of former DERC Chairman retired Justice Shabihul Hussain ended on January 9, 2023. The position of DERC Chairman was vacant after that. After a gap of around 8 months, retired Justice Jayant Nath is taking charge of this position. The appointment of the new Chairman at DERC will expedite the work of the people of Delhi,” an official statement said.

“Due to the inability of the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor to reach a consensus on a name for the position of Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), the Supreme Court nominated retired Justice Jayant Nath for this position,” the statement said.