Atishi pulls up CS over sewer overflow in various parts of capital

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Saturday pulled up Chief Secretary (CS) rampant sewer overflows in several parts of the national capital and asked to resolve it.

The Minister also asked to take strict action against those officials whose “negligence has caused this crisis.”

In her order to the Chief Secretary in this regard, Atishi said: “I have been getting numerous complaints from various parts of Delhi regarding sewer overflow. Patparganj village, Shashi Garden, Khichripur, Subhash Park, Raj Nagar Part 2, Satya Niketan, RK Puram, Z block Ranjeet Nagar, Faridpuri, Budh Nagar, Pandav Nagar, WEA Karol Bagh, Garhi Village, Pillanji Village, Chandrawal Village, Kotla Village, Sarai Kale Khan Basti, Zamrudpur and Chirag Dilli (to name a few) are the worst affected.”

“These complaints are very serious in nature and are worsening by the day. Sewers are overflowing everywhere causing inconvenience to the people living in the area. In many parts of Delhi, sewer water is contaminating drinking water. This could become a serious public health crisis if not attended to immediately,” she said.

The Minister said: “I have taken multiple review meetings of Delhi Jal Board (DJB)along with concerned local area representatives and DJB officers. Specific complaints with locations have been forwarded to the concerned officials during these meetings. However, there is an impasse because there is no on ground coordination between different departments.”

“The Urban Development Department, Delhi Jal Board and the Finance Department are indulging in blame games instead of resolving the issue. As a result of this, people of Delhi are affected badly,” she said.

Atishi further said: “The CS is the head of the bureaucracy. As the head, it is CS’s responsibility to sort and settle issues so that the people do not face the brunt of laxity of government officials.”

“I have on numerous occasions verbally and in writing given instructions to you to resolve this issue before it becomes unmanageable; however I am shocked to note that no action has been taken on your part. This is not acceptable,” she said.