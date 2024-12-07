Delhi BJP’s slogan ‘Ab nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge’ is people’s voice, claims Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said that the slogan ‘Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge,’ is the voice of national capital’s residents, who are now fed up with the civic woes and overall roadblock in the city’s growth.

According to Sachdeva’s claims, when the residents of the city were asked for suggestions by the BJP regarding their manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, they said that they no longer wanted the present dispensation in Delhi to come back due to its alleged irregularities and misgovernance.

Sachdeva said that people are now looking up to an honest and work oriented dispensation to govern Delhi and get rid of the problems such as broken roads, dirty water, overflowing sewers and other civic issues.

He said that people now want development, which he claimed is going to take place with his party’s double engine government.

The BJP leader hit out at AAP chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of pushing Delhi into the problems which the people are facing at present amid AAP rule.

He claimed that the BJP under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership will bring the city on to the track of growth and development with a double engine government if it is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections to take place next year.

Delhi BJP’s election office ahead of the polls has been inaugurated on Saturday, while the party also flagged of its video vans to gather suggestions from the public for the ‘Sankalp Patra’ titled ‘Meri Delhi Mera Sankalp’

Election In-charge of the party for Delhi Baijayant Jay Panda and state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva along with other senior leaders were present on the occasion .

A havan was performed as part of the inauguration of the poll office, in which senior party leaders and workers took part along with Sachdeva.