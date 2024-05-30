Delhi BJP Women Wing stages protest over water crisis outside Atishi’s residence

Members of Delhi BJP’s Mahila Morcha on Thursday staged a protest outside Delhi Water Minister Atishi’s residence, against the ongoing water crisis in the city.

Protestors, who gathered outside the water minister’s residence, held placards saying,” Poochhe Dilli ek Sawaal Pani Kab Doge Kejriwal,” ” Har Ghar Bacha Beemar hai saaf pani ki darkar hai.”

The BJP women workers in presence of the Delhi unit chief of the saffron party Virendra Sachdeva broke empty earthen pots as a mark of protest, and alleged that the entire city is troubled by the water crisis caused by the corruption of the Kejriwal government.

Delhi BJP Women’s Wing president Richa Pandey Mishra speaking during the protest claimed that the women in the city are being forced to leave their homes even in 52-degree heat only due to the water crisis.

Slamming the ruling dispensation in Delhi, she further said the government should think about what arrangements they have made regarding water amid this scorching heat.

On one hand, Atishi is busy in politics, and on the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal is busy with his bail and election campaigns, the BJP leader claimed.

Mishra further pointed that Delhi CM had promised free and clean water to the people, but leave alone clean, even potable water is not being provided on time, she claimed.

She added that Kejriwal and his ministers, who have always blamed Haryana for their shortcomings, are once again doing the same old thing, and claimed that the Haryana government was providing more water to Delhi than what they had agreed for.

Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the Delhi government was hiding the truth of the water crisis for political gain within Delhi.

He claimed that in reality, while the Haryana government is providing water, most of the water is being wasted due to the corruption or poor upkeep by the Delhi Government.