Delhi BJP welcomes HC ruling deeming Kejriwal’s arrest as legally valid

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and saffron party’s Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj on Monday welcomed the high court ruling deeming the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as legally valid.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Sachdeva claimed that the verdict by the high court has made it clear that Kejriwal played a role in the alleged liquor policy scam and was the mastermind behind the entire matter.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi BJP media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in his reaction to the court’s decision, said today the truth has prevailed twice, and once again falsehood has been defeated.

Lashing out at the Delhi CM, Sachdeva expressed disappointment that Kejriwal remains in his position despite the court’s decision.

Slamming the Delhi government, the saffron party chief described it as aralyzed, and alleged that all administrative and development work in the city have come to a complete halt.

Sachdeva claimed that in Delhi, if an officer is caught taking a bribe, the minister disowns it, claiming no connection, and if the minister is caught, they shift the blame to the officer, the BJP leader alleged.

He demanded Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation from his position to save Delhi and ensure smooth administrative functioning.

MP Bansuri Swaraj stated that the high court’s rejection of Arvind Kejriwal’s petition and validation of his arrest by the CBI has clarified his alleged personal involvement in the liquor scam.

She alleged that Kejriwal accepted kickbacks of Rs 90 to 100 crore in the liquor scam and spent the money on his party’s activities.

Swaraj alleged that Kejriwal’s insistence on running the government from jail has resulted in zero governance in Delhi, and as a result, everyone is aware of the dire state the city is in today.

She asked how many times the courts would have to declare Kejriwal’s corruption and the legality of his arrest.