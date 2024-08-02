Delhi BJP submits complaint to CBI alleging scam in desilting of drains

The Delhi BJP on Friday submitted its a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging a scam in the desilting of drains in the city asking the probe agency to investigate the same.

A Delhi BJP delegation led by Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, including media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Councilor Sandeep Kapoor and office secretary Brijesh Rai visited the CBI office and filed a complaint signed by Rai, demanding an inquiry into the alleged desilting scam by Delhi Government’s Irrigation Department, PWD, Delhi Jal Board and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The complaint is for alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption (PC Act), with respect to the works carried out towards desilting activity, cleaning of small and big drains.

The complaint alleges that accumulation of water on roads when it rains is normal, but here in Delhi this year even 15 to 30 mins of rain left roads waterlogged for hours.

The Delhi BJP on Thursday had alleged a scam of hundreds of crores of rupees in the works of desilting of drains in Delhi by the state government’s agencies and demanded a CBI into the matter.

State unit president of the saffron party Virendra Sachdeva has alleged that corruption of Delhi government and MCD was responsible for the deaths of three civil services aspirants, who died in the Old Rajinder Nagar basement flooding incident.

BJP leaders including Bisht and Brijesh Rai have said that it’s shameful to see Delhi inundated in 10 mins of rain.

They claim that from the study it’s clear that state government departments have not sent even a single truck of drain silt to any of the dedicated landfill site.

Meanwhile, the AAP has said that questions raised by BJP were old and added that it was the Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj who had asserted for an audit of the desilting work, to be done by a third-party.