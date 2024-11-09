Delhi BJP demands CDV wages be paid from Nov. 1 as per LG’s order

After the Delhi government’s announcement to re-engage the Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) from the coming week, Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that their wages be paid from November 1 as per LG’s order.

Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva criticized the AAP government over delay in issuing order for reinstatement of CDVs and said “Despite the LG’s order to reinstate the volunteers on duty from November 1, the Chief Minister has kept them unemployed till date” claiming that the part does not wish to employ them.

The saffron party leader demanded that the government may assign duties to the volunteers from November 11 but pay their wages from November 1, in accordance with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s order.

“A ray of hope has emerged in the lives of the bus marshals dismissed in October 2023 by the then-Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

Sachdeva also claimed that under pressure from the Delhi BJP, CM CM Atishi has been forced to order the reinstatement of CDVs on duty starting from November 11.