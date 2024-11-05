Delhi BJP demands bill correction camps

The Delhi BJP has called for immediate action by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to address widespread complaints of faulty water and electricity bills.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor highlighted the issue on Tuesday, alleging that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are only making statements without offering real solutions.

Kapoor shared a case on social media involving a consumer from West Delhi who received a water bill of Rs 10,49,000 for an eight-month period.

Notably, this bill covered a period when the consumer was abroad, with his house unoccupied and locked.

Criticizing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Kapoor said, “While the former Delhi CM is making promises on the streets that consumers need not pay increased bills, he has yet to address these billing issues under his current administration.”

According to Kapoor, a resident of Tilak Nagar who built his house in 2019 and installed a new meter had consistently received bi-monthly bills of around Rs 3,500 until December 2023, when he paid his last bill before traveling abroad.

Upon his return just before Diwali, he was stunned to receive a water bill in the range of lakhs. Despite his efforts to address the issue at the local Zonal Revenue Office (ZRO), he reportedly received no assistance and ultimately reached out to the BJP for help, said the BJP leader.

“At his request, we have kept his name confidential,” added Kapoor.

Kapoor demanded that the DJB set up bill correction camps at all regional offices to provide relief to consumers facing similar issues with inaccurate bills.