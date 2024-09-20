Delhi BJP delegation meets Speaker with a demand for extension of assembly session

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta met Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday and submitted a letter to him demanding the extension of the upcoming Assembly session to seven days from two days.

The two-day Assembly session is scheduled to be held from September 26.

The delegation also requested the speaker for the inclusion of short duration discussions and calling-attention proposals in the Assembly proceedings. Besides, they demanded that the 11 pending CAG reports be presented in the House.

Briefing the media on their meeting with the Delhi Speaker, the BJP MLAs said they urged Mr. Goel to run the session for at least a week and include a Question Hour in it, as there was none in the last session and there is none scheduled for the upcoming session.

Stating that legislators are accountable to the people of their constituencies, they said, “Assembly is the platform through which they can draw the government’s attention to issues pertaining to their areas during the Question Hour.”

The BJP MLAs said in the absence of Question Hour, legislators have to struggle hard to draw the attention of the government towards the issues confronting their electorate.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on corruption, they said, “Kejriwal government has broken all records of corruption. Every department is plagued by a thick layer of corruption. Over the past ten years, AAP leaders have only misled the public with hollow claims about education, health, and public transport.”

The BJP MLAs said the Speaker assured them of all possible cooperation in this regard.