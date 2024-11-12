Delhi BJP delegation meets L-G, demands probe into alleged scam involving two DISCOMs

A delegation of the Delhi BJP met Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum calling for an inquiry into an alleged scam involving the operations of two power distribution companies (DISCOMs).

After presenting the memorandum, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva stated: “Three power DISCOMs purchase and sell electricity under similar terms, yet one turns a profit while the other two incur losses.”

He added that one of the DISCOMs is failing to pay its dues to two Delhi government-owned power generation companies, Pragati Power and Indraprastha Power, an issue that warrants investigation.

Sachdeva further alleged that the Delhi government’s silence regarding the retention of regulatory assets and the non-payment of dues by BSES DISCOMs raises suspicions of possible collusion with the Delhi government, hinting at potential kickbacks benefiting the ruling party.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, said, “The evidence we presented today to the LG clearly suggests a nefarious role of the AAP government in this matter.”

He alleged that the Kejriwal government appears complicit in enabling private partners in the power DISCOMs to misuse public funds.