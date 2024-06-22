Delhi BJP delegation calls on L-G VK Saxena

A delegation of Delhi BJP-led by its president Virendra Sachdeva met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena here on Saturday and sought his intervention into the issue of Vocational Trainers and Coordinators.

During their meeting, the delegation apprised the L-G that the Education Department of Delhi Government first engaged Vocational Trainers and Coordinators in 1988 and 1996 and later in 2008 their service conditions were equated to those of PGT teachers.

“Unfortunately, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party governments never made any effort to regularise the posts of Vocational Trainers and Coordinators. Now suddenly their services have been terminated,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

He claimed that most such Trainers and Coordinators have been working for 20 to 28 years and now with retirement around the sudden termination has pushed them in economic crisis as they stand to lose even their hard earned gratuity.

Sachdeva said that Saxena sympathetically heard them and assured to seek immediate report in the matter. He added that the BJP will ensure that none of them loses their job or gratuity.