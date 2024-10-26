Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva hospitalized after taking dip in Yamuna

After taking a dip in the Yamuna to expose the pollution level in the river amid the pollution crisis in the capital, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit Chief Virendra Sachdeva was hospitalized on Saturday morning owing to health related issues.

The BJP leader on Thursday took a dip at a Chhath Ghat near ITO, seeking forgiveness from the holy river as a resident of the city. He is experiencing severe itching and is uncomfortable in breathing, the party said in a statement, adding, he has no medical history of breathing and itching problems.

During his visit to Yamuna ghat at ITO, he reminded the Delhiites of the promise made by Kejriwal in a video message in 2021 to clean the Yamuna by 2025 and warned the AAP leaders against playing a blame game on the issue of the pollution of the river. He said Kejriwal had said, “If the Yamuna isn’t cleaned by 2025, don’t vote for us.”

Advertisement

Sachdeva added that he went ahead with his apology to the holy river after waiting for Kejriwal and Atishi for nearly 30 minutes. Additionally he had also pledged to constitute a Yamuna cleaning authority if the saffron party came to power after the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.