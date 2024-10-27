Contain road dust and convince Punjab to curb stubble burning: Sachdeva’s appeal to Rai

Claiming that the AAP government is not serious about containing pollution, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday for Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the issue is a mere way to keep himself in the news.

Citing stubble burning in Punjab and the dust from the city’s poorly-maintained roads as the main causes of air pollution spike in Delhi, he urged the AAP government to stop making excuses and press the Punjab government to take stricter action against crop residue burning.

The BJP leader said Rai failed to offer concrete action on stubble burning after presenting a five-point plan to reduce pollution over the next 15 days. He emphasised that the only effort to curb stubble burning seems effective in this situation.

In support of his argument Sachdeva cited the data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and reports submitted to the Supreme Court that confirm that stubble burning in Punjab and dust from the poorly-maintained roads in Delhi are the major contributors to air pollution.

He claimed that Rai avoids discussing these issues as the responsibility lies with the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi.

He expressed his disappointment over Delhi’s environment minister trying to shift the blame for winter pollution to Diwali firecrackers despite the absence of scientific evidence to support this claim.

Sachdeva stressed that the poorly-maintained roads in the city are more to blame for pollution than vehicular emissions and urged Rai to focus on road repairs rather than on awareness campaigns like “Road Light On, Engine Off”.

The state BJP president also criticised the government’s push for public transport usage and parking fee hikes, stating that the AAP government should first ensure the availability and reliability of buses and auto services in Delhi.