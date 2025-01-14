Delhi BJP complaints to EC against AAP’s alleged bid to manipulate votes

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, accompanied by party’s New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and senior party leader Om Pathak, on Tuesday, visited the Election Commission with a complaint that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is tyring to manipulate the Delhi mandate ahead of the assembly elections.

They submitted some documents at the Election Commission office in support of their allegation.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP accused the AAP of attempting to strike off names of Purvanchal people from the voter list and extending undue support to specific groups and thereby trying to influence the assembly elections.

Advertisement

After meeting the election commissioners, Sachdeva informed the media that they presented documents that reveal AAP’s alleged attempts to manipulate Delhi’s mandate.

The BJP leader said, “They (the AAP) aim to incite religious tensions and conspire to suppress the votes of the poor, labourers, and people from Purvanchal.”

He further stated, “The voter list was frozen on December 23 yet between December 23 and January 6 – barely 12-13 days – applications for 5.01 lakh new voters were received in Delhi. Among these applicants, there are individuals aged 70 and 80 years. We have urged the Election Commission to investigate where these voters are coming from.”

Sachdeva also raised concerns about discrepancies in the voter list. He said, “Near the Valmiki Temple on Mandir Marg in New Delhi, there are 60 registered votes associated with a Dargah. We have requested an investigation into this. Additionally, we discovered 250 votes registered under a shelter home, which also needs scrutiny.”

He accused the AAP of targeting employees working in the residences of MPs, who live in government quarters, by filing applications to delete their votes.

Sachdeva said his party demanded an inquiry into all these matters and action against those threatening Purvanchalis or members of the Valmiki community.