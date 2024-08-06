Delhi BJP chief alleges scams in Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics under HM Bhardwaj

Lashing out at Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj for cursing lieutenant governor, government officials and the BJP for something or the other, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused him of lying about the file related to hospitals pending with him.

Sachdeva said Bhardwaj’s claim that no file is pending with him is a big lie as the minister is given to the habit of projecting everyone except him as a liar.

The Delhi BJP chief said during Bhardwaj’s tenure as health minister, people of Delhi have seen scams in Mohalla Clinic related to pathological tests and X Rays, etc., and also in the distribution of spurious medicine from government hospital counters.

Sachdeva was reacting to the allegations Bharadwaj made at a press conference on Tuesday that the Health Secretary quietly filed a false affidavit without his knowledge regarding health services to trap him. He said people now understand the dirty face of these leaders who function under the Kejriwal Government.

Meanwhile, another Delhi BJP leader and saffron party’s state unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP leaders should now respect the Supreme Court’s verdict and allow the constitution of the MCD committees.

Sharpening his attack on AAP, Kapoor said after the top court’s order, the party should shed its alleged dirty politics, which has paralysed the municipal administration, he claimed, and further said that it should allow formation of municipal committees.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson has said that city’s residents expect AAP leaders to now allow the constitution of ward committees, standing committees and other statutory committees apart from the election of scheduled caste Mayor as prescribed by the DMC Act for the third year of the civic body.

It was on Monday that the apex court held that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has the power to nominate aldermen to the MCD.