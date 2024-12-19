Delhi BJP alleges Rs 250 crore scam in shelter homes, asks for probe

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday accused the AAP government of an alleged fraud related to the shelter homes in the national capital, claiming that the ruling dispensation deprived the helpless of their rights in the city.

He stated that the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is a department of the Delhi government responsible for assisting the poor and helpless by providing them with shelter homes, and alleged that a major scam is being perpetrated with regard to the shelters through the collusion of the government officials and associated legislators.

Advertisement

He claimed the entire matter involves an alleged scam of approximately Rs 250 crore, while the saffron party has requested for a probe by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), and have filed a complaint with the Lokayukta in this regard as well. He said that the BJP also demands an investigation into the roles of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, concerned ministers, MLAs, DUSIB officials, and all others allegedly involved.

Advertisement

He further stated that as per DUSIB’s regulations, each shelter home is allocated salaries for 5 to 6 caretaking staff, depending on capacity, which is paid to contractor NGOs. Sachdeva, however, claimed that an investigation conducted by a BJP team uncovered significant irregularities and fraud in this system.

He claimed that in each of the shelters, payments are made for 5 to 6 caretakers, but only 2 are actually present in real.According to him,the party team’s investigation found 3-4 ‘ghost’ employees in every shelter home. He alleged that no work takes place in the AAP government without brokerage, bribery or commission.

Sachdeva also claimed further that his party’s legal team discovered that eight major NGOs have been given contracts for shelter home maintenance in Delhi, while most shelters employ only 2-3 workers, yet salaries for 5-6 are disbursed.

He also claimed that their probe has revealed that same staffers’ names are registered across different shelter homes, with identical Aadhaar numbers and bank accounts. According to his claims, whether it’s the shelter home at Delhi Gate, Lahori Gate, Turkman Gate, or Mangolpuri, a single Aadhaar card is being used to draw 3-5 salaries.