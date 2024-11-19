Delhi Assembly’s winter session from Nov 29

Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly is to be held from November 29 to December 3, an official notification said on Monday.

According to the notification, “Hon’ble Members are informed that the sitting of the Third Part of Fifth Session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be reconvened on Friday, 29th November, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi.”

This is expected to be the last session of the present five years tenure of the legislative assembly, as the same is going to conclude in February, 2025. Delhi Assembly elections are due in February next year, and the notification for the same is expected to be issued in near future by the Election Commission. However, as per the urgent needs or demands of business, the sitting of the House may be extended, the notification said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has demanded that the AAP should include a ‘Question Hour’ in the forthcoming session. He has written to the Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel in this regard.