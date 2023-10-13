Delhi air quality drops to ‘poor’ category with AQI rising to 256

Delhi’s air quality ascended to ‘poor’ category on Friday with the average Air Quality Index recorded at 256, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The CPCB data was based on an average of the past 24 hours collected from 35 out of 40 stations across the city till 4 pm.

Minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 19.8 degrees celsius and the relative humidity was between 80 to 52 per cent, the weather department said.

During the last few days, the city reeled under ‘moderate’ air quality that dropped to ‘poor’ in the past 24 hours, it said.

The weatherman, however, said the situation may improve with a

generally cloudy sky with light rain predicted for Sunday.

Meanwhile, anti-dusting campaign and stage- I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat air pollution are underway in the national capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also conducted inspections to assure compliance of the government directions and plans to combat air pollution in the city. He also asked the authorities concerned to take strict action against violators with issuing notices to erring constructions agencies.