Delhi air pollution crisis: Rai reviews winter action plan, says next 10 days crucial

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that post-Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Delhi and nearby areas have remained between 300 and 400 (very poor), and the upcoming ten days will be crucial in managing pollution levels.

According to Rai, meteorological experts have predicted that weather conditions are likely to become unfavorable over the next ten days, with temperatures dropping and wind speeds decreasing.

He mentioned that, considering these environmental factors, a meeting was held on Tuesday with 33 departments across Delhi to discuss how the rules of the Winter Action Plan can be enforced citywide as AQI levels increase.

Advertisement

The Minister added that a review of actions taken to curb pollution was conducted, along with discussions on how pollution can be actively managed in the coming days.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Rai shared that a campaign is already in progress to control dust pollution in Delhi. So far, 7,927 sites have been inspected, with strict actions taken where rules were not followed.

To tackle road dust, 68 Anti-Smog Guns have been installed at various locations, and 200 Mobile Anti-Smog Guns have been deployed in different assembly constituencies as pollution-mitigation measures.

“Our aim is to intensify the anti-pollution campaign with full public involvement alongside the people of Delhi,” said Rai.

He also directed relevant departments and organizations to ensure heaters are provided to night-duty staff, a step intended to discourage bonfires for warmth.

Rai stated that the Anti-Open Burning Campaign includes measures to prevent open fires, which contribute to air pollution.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s average AQI on Tuesday was recorded at 373, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.