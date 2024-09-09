DDA denies allegations over death of mother-son duo near Ghazipur

In response to allegations against the Delhi Development Authority and the Lieutenant Governor with regard to death of a mother- son in an open drain near the Ghazipur Paper Market, the DDA on Monday categorically denied the same that were made by representatives of a political party in this regard.

DDA has said that it unequivocally reiterates its earlier position and added that it has submitted before the High Court its willingness to pay a compensation of Rs. 20 lakhs to the legal heir of the deceased persons, without prejudice to its rights and contentions, and without admitting any liability on its part.

The autonomous body said that it agreed to pay the compensation purely as a humanitarian gesture.

According to the DDA, its stand was that the open drain where this unfortunate accident occurred falls under the jurisdiction of the MCD.

This drain in question, along with 9.9 km of roads, had been transferred by the DDA to the MCD in March 2023 by paying deficiency charges of Rs. 26.05 crore. it added, and says that it still maintains the same.

The land development authority has said that the Delhi High Court also ordered that the trial court would continue its proceedings uninfluenced by the orders issued by it.

The DDA further said that vested interests spreading alleged misinformation are advised to refrain from any misleading rhetoric, and has said that it denies the allegations made by representatives of a political party in this regard.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party had claimed that what LG had said about the drain in Mayur Vihar phase 3, where a mother-son died, was not true, and it has been proved that it belonged to the Delhi Development Authority, (DDA) and the high officer should apologize.

AAP’s national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on Saturday, accusing the LG for allegedly lying about the jurisdiction of the drain, and shielding the officials of the agency under him over their negligence.