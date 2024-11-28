DDA approves policy changes to boost in-situ slum rehabilitation and urban development

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, approved significant policy changes aimed at boosting in-situ slum rehabilitation under the “Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan” scheme.

In a press note, the DDA mentioned that the modifications focus on making rehabilitation projects more viable by increasing the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for both residential and remunerative components to 500 on plots measuring 2,000 sqm and above. This is a significant increase from the earlier FAR limits of 300 for commercial use and 400 for the rehabilitation component.

At least 40% of the total plot area will be used for residential purposes, while the rest can be utilized for commercial development, with developers allowed to transfer unutilized FAR from the residential segment to the commercial component, it added.

The new policy also permits the clubbing of plots within a 5-km radius, enabling developers to construct multi-story housing complexes for slum dwellers at one site and develop remunerative residential or commercial spaces at another.

These measures aim to ensure 100% in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers with improved housing and essential public amenities.

The policy also grants ownership rights to beneficiaries, enhancing their sense of security and stability. The approved proposal will be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final notification.

In addition to these changes, the DDA approved several other measures to enhance urban development. The reserve price for land earmarked for education and health facilities has been reduced to encourage investment in these sectors.

Land use has been modified in Ghazipur for the construction of a bio-methanization plant and in Narela sub-city for the development of

an education hub, sports infrastructure, hospitals, and hotels.

The DDA also opened a three-month window for allottees of EWS flats in Shivaji Marg and offered 1,820 EWS flats in Narela under the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024.