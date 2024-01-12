DDA allots 181 acre land to 7 universities , institutions

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allotted 181 acre land to seven different government universities and institutions of the city for development of their campuses in Narela sub-city.

In addition to this, 1,082 already built flats in the area have also been allotted to these universities as per their demand. The move, apart from generating unprecedented developmental work in the area, will result in the DDA getting about Rs 1,300 crore for the land and additional revenue for the flats, the LG office said on Friday.

It may be noted that during the last more than a year, DDA has been able to sell about 8,000 flats out of its unsold inventory.

“Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had, in a meeting with officials in October last year, directed that apart from the ongoing developments in the area, that include residential, courts, police, hospital and prison complexes, DDA should strive to develop the Narela Sub-city into an educational hub. This apart from providing much-needed land to cramped University Campuses in the city, would also provide a fillip to the infrastructural development of the Narela sub-city,” it said.

According to the LG office, following a series of meetings thereafter, with various stakeholders, that included the Universities, that came up with their long-pending demands, the DDA has, in a record time, issued allotment letters to Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D), Delhi Technological University (DTU), Delhi Teachers University (DeTU) and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technology University for Women (IGDTUW).

“These Universities had hitherto been running in limited spaces at campuses in –DPSRU at Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pushp Vihar; GGSIPU at Sector-16C, Dwarka; DSEU at Sector-9, Dwarka; IIIT-D at Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III; DTU at Shahbad Daulatpur, Main Bawana Road; DeTU at P-625 and 745, Outram Lane, New Delhi; and IGDTUW at Madrasa Road, Kashmere Gate,” it said.

The land that has been allotted will be in addition to their existing campuses and would help the Universities and Institutions expand a requirement that was being felt for quite some time, it added.