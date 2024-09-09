CYSS recedes from contesting DUSU elections

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) Youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday receded from contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

“The organization will not contest DUSU elections this year, rather it will focus on the Delhi Assembly elections which are due next year”, Kamal Tiwari, CYSS state President, told The Statesman.

Tiwari further added that the organization will work on making people aware about the works done by the Kejriwal government for the benefit of the residents of Delhi.

In the last DUSU elections in 2023, CYSS had abstained from contesting elections as their talks for an alliance with the Congress led National Student Union of India (NSUI) had failed.

Speaking about giving support to any other organization, Tiwari stated that CYSS will not support any student organization in DUSU as they have failed to voice student demands to the concerned authorities.

The AAP led student organization had fought only twice in DUSU since its formation. It made its debut in Delhi University politics during 2015 elections. At that time it was projected as a third alternative to the NSUI and ABVP, with hoarding of Arvind Kejriwal put across the north campus. However, in that election it could not manage to win any seat.

Later in 2018, CYSS along with Left organization, All India Students’ Association (AISA) formed a panel to contest the union elections, but they could not bring any electoral change and lost on all the four seats.

The elections for the office bearers of the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) will be held on September 27 while votes will be counted on the next day.

The Delhi University Students Union is the apex representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Apart from this, every college has their own union elections.