AAP’s student wing making ground for party’s campaign in Delhi polls

In September, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), decided to refrain from contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls citing the assembly elections. It has been engaged in generating support for the party at the ground level for the past five months.

Started with the engagement of students in programmes to share knowledge about the Delhi assembly, the CYSS organised visits of college students to share the rich history and administration about the functioning of the legislature.

Additionally, the student activists engaged in the padyatras and rallies organised by AAP leaders, especially Arvind Kejriwal, in November and December wherein they managed the crowds and interacted with the voters to highlight the party’s achievements in the last five years of its governance.

After the announcement of the Delhi assembly elections, the members of CYSS are engaged in public interaction and distributing pamphlets at the metro stations, highlighting the party’s schemes announced for the welfare of students.

“We are highlighting the 50 per cent concession in Delhi Metro and free bus scheme for the students by going in the colleges, metro stations and student areas,” Kamal Tiwari, National Council member of the AAP and CYSS Delhi Secretary, told The Statesman.

Moreover, starting from January 25, many senior AAP leaders, including Raghav Chhadah, will go to various colleges in order to highlight the party’s vision for the students and to engage first time voters, he stated.

Additionally, our members are conducting a-door-to-door campaign in all the 70 assembly segments and urging people to vote for the party, Tiwari added.