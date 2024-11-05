CVC admits Gupta’s complaint regarding irregularities in Kejriwal’s residence as CM

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday informed that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has acknowledged his complaint regarding alleged illegalities and irregularities in the construction at 6 Flag Staff Road, which was the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal when he was the CM of Delhi.

According to Gupta, the CVC has forwarded the complaint to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for further investigation, with assurances that appropriate action will be taken based on the factual report.

Gupta has said on October 14, he had filed a complaint to CVC demanding an investigation into the illegal construction at the old residence of ex-Delhi CM Kejriwal, located at 6, Flag Staff Road.

The BJP leader mentioned that in his letter to the CVC, he had stated that the former CM had allegedly flouted all building regulations, and constructed a lavish mansion on a vast area of 40,000 square yards.

He had further alleged that the construction disregarded approved limits for ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR), and no approval for the layout plan was obtained from the competent authority.

As per Gupta’s claims, to make Kejriwal’s residence more luxurious, nearby government properties were sacrificed, including Plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road, where eight Type-V flats stood, previously housing senior administrative officers and judges.

The BJP leader alleged that the government flats were demolished and merged into the ex- CM’s previous residence.

Furthermore, he claimed that two other bungalows, 8-A and 8-B on Flag Staff Road, were also vacated and added to the property, which was in total disregard for regulations.

Gupta hit out at Kejriwal, saying that he will no longer be able to fool the masses and would be made accountable for every act of alleged corruption committed during his tenure as the CM.

