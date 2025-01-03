Cross check names on electoral roll: Sanjay Singh to voters

In a fresh initiative to address the issue of purported deletion of votes, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Friday, conducted a door-to-door campaign in the New Delhi assembly constituency urging people to cross check their names in the electoral roll.

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of resorting to electoral fraud to win the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

During the campaign, Singh said, “Once the BJP deletes your address from the records, they can do anything. Ot’s is a very serious matter. The Election Commission should take note of this and investigate how such a conspiracy is being hatched. The BJP always spreads lies. That’s why I have come here today to show the truth to the people of Delhi.”

He alleged that BJP is selectively targeting AAP supporters who have consistently backed Arvind Kejriwal in every assembly election for deletion of votes. “I have shown the people whose votes have been deleted in front of the media. What more evidence does the Election Commission, the administration, or the BJP need?” the MP questioned.

Citing examples of the people whose votes have been deleted, Singh said, “Rahul Sood, Anuj Sood, Lata, Dolly, and Deshraj have been living here for many years. Some people were even born here, yet their names are being deleted from the voter list. It is being claimed that these people don’t live here. If they didn’t live here, how were votes registered in their names in the first place?”

“We are closely monitoring this entire matter. The votes of people, who live here, were born here and have valid voter registrations must not be deleted under any circumstances,” he added.

Singh reiterated that the BJP was attempting to win through electoral fraud by deleting votes as it had already lost the election before it even began. He said, “We will not let this succeed. Many voters are coming forward on camera to share how they were born here or how some women have lived here for 40 years since their marriages, yet their votes are being targeted for deletion.”

On the PM inaugurating several schemes in Delhi, Sanjay Singh remarked, “In this country, 37.45 lakh children have dropped out of government schools. Will PM Modi turn a blind eye to this reality? In Uttar Pradesh alone, 7.8 lakh children are out of school. This government is trapping the country in lies and conflicts while creating a massive population of unemployed and uneducated people. What will be achieved from this?”