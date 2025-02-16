Logo

# Cities

Stampede at NDLS: Sanjay Singh blames railway mismanagement, demands accountability

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday criticized the BJP-led Central government over the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, alleging that authorities attempt to cover up such incidents rather than addressing the root causes.

SNS | New Delhi | February 16, 2025 5:06 pm

Addressing a press conference here, Singh accused the Railways of severe mismanagement, which he claimed led to the tragic mishap last night, resulting in multiple deaths.

The AAP leader demanded that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw be held accountable, highlighting that several similar incidents have occurred, with videos surfacing that expose the ongoing mismanagement of the railway system.

Singh also criticized the Railway Minister for refusing to acknowledge the gravity of the situation. Additionally, he took a dig at Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, alleging that while the L-G initially tweeted about the incident, he later edited the post.

He further claimed that the exact number of casualties has not been officially disclosed, asserting that, based on eyewitness accounts, the actual toll is likely higher than reported.

Singh accused the government of being insensitive to the victims, their families, and the injured, arguing that instead of providing proper relief, officials are attempting to whitewash the incident.

He alleged that railway accidents are deliberately being downplayed to prevent scrutiny of administrative failures.

According to Singh, the stampede may have been triggered by an announcement about a train’s arrival at a different platform. He emphasized that railway authorities failed to assess and manage the heavy crowd, leading to chaos.

