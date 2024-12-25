Crime branch nabs 114 offenders this year

In its commitment towards ensuring public safety, the Crime Branch has arrested a total of 114 offenders this year involved in various criminal activities in the national capital.

As per the data shared by the police, the arrested include 40 parole Jumpers, 18 interim bail jumpers, 9 proclaimed offenders among others. Moreover, this includes six offenders who were absconding for more than ten years, 26 absconding persons for three to five years and 60 individuals who were on the run for a year.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) ,Devesh Chandra Srivastva, said, “A year of tireless effort and precision, the Crime Branch adopted a multifaceted approach, combining advanced technological tools and traditional intelligence methods. With the use of technical surveillance, CDR and IPDR analysis, and informant networks, various dedicated teams traced and captured offenders who had evaded arrest for years”.

The operations were not confined to Delhi but extended across India, highlighting the Crime Branch’s tenacity and capability to operate on pan India level. Each arrest was the result of meticulous groundwork, including analysis of technical data, deployment of informants, and field operations in diverse locations, he added.

In addition to this, Delhi Police has urged the citizens to remain vigilant and assist law enforcement by promptly reporting any suspicious activity.