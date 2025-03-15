Crime Branch busts drug peddling network in Delhi

The Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police has claimed to have busted a gang of narcotics offenders operating in Narela area of Outer North Delhi

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Apoorva Gupta said on Saturday that they received a tip-off from an informer regarding Vikas, a resident of Narela, who was allegedly involved in supplying Tramadol and Alprazolam in the area.

The informer indicated that Vikas would be delivering narcotic substances to an acquaintance between 4 and 5 PM.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team set up a trap and apprehended the suspect along with his bike. A search led to the recovery of 28 boxes of capsules, totaling 6,720 capsules, Gupta said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the Tramadol capsule boxes on behalf of Sudhir, the owner of a medical store where he previously worked. The capsules were to be delivered as per Sudhir’s instructions, he added.

Further investigations, conducted in the presence of a drug inspector and his team, led to the search of two medical stores. Based on information provided by Sudhir, the police recovered an additional 505 Alprazolam (0.5 mg) capsules and 664 Tramadol (50 mg) capsules from another medical store in Narela.

Authorities identified Sudhir, 43, a resident of Gannaur, Sonipat, Haryana, as the kingpin. Despite spending 29 months in Punjab Police custody for a similar offense between 2021 and 2024, he resumed drug peddling immediately after his release, the DCP stated.

In a separate operation, the cyber cell of the Crime Branch arrested a woman in possession of 100 grams of heroin, with an estimated market value of over ₹20 lakh, an official reported.

During interrogation, the woman revealed that she had met an individual named Sachin in 2024, who persuaded her to purchase heroin from him and distribute it by packaging it into smaller quantities for sale.

She admitted that, in pursuit of easy money, she began purchasing drugs from Sachin and supplying them in areas such as Nand Nagari, Sundar Nagari, DLF Bhopura, Rajender Nagar, and other parts of Delhi.