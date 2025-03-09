Delhi Police arrests Lagarpuriya gang sharpshooter

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has apprehended an absconding sharpshooter linked to the notorious Lagarpuriya gang.

The accused, identified as 32-year-old Amit, a resident of Roshanpura village in Najafgarh, was involved in multiple serious crimes across Delhi and the NCR, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar stated that based on secret intelligence and technical surveillance, the police successfully nabbed the suspect.

According to officials, informers tipped off the police about Amit’s plans to meet an associate of the gang to plot a criminal activity. Acting swiftly on this information, a police team meticulously conducted a raid in the suspected area, leading to his arrest.

Amit is a close associate of Dhara, a key member of the most-wanted Lagarpuriya Gang. He had been frequently changing locations to evade capture, Kumar added.

DCP Kumar further revealed that during the investigation, Amit was found to be involved in more than eight serious cases, including attempted murder, snatching, and violations under the Arms Act.

The police recovered a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

A case related to attempted murder has been registered against him at Chhawla police station, along with another case under the Arms Act by the Crime Branch.

Efforts are underway to trace his accomplices, and authorities are working to uncover further leads, the DCP stated.