Betting racket busted, 11 held in East Delhi

An illegal betting racket was busted by the Crime Branch Unit of Delhi Police with the arrest of 11 people from the Govindpuri area in South East Delhi, a police official said on Sunday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam, information regarding a betting racket run by a person, identified as Ashok Gulati, with his associates was received.

Advertisement

Acting upon the informationt, a raid was carried out on Tuesday night at the Transit camp that led to the arrest of 11 persons, including Gulati and his son, Sonu.

Advertisement

During the probe into the case, the police seized Rs 83,000 in cash, notepads, note slips and flex boards from their possession.

During interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that Gulati operated as an organizer at the ground level, working at the first tier of the crime syndicate. He was responsible for recording Satta numbers. He dealt with Sattas in Disawar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gali, the DCP added.

Gulati confessed that he kept all the business to himself and didn’t pass it on to Khaiwal. If a player’s number won, he personally paid out the prize money.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, 1955, Gautam said.

The investigation into the case is underway, while the efforts are being made to solve further clues, Gautam said.