Covid-19: Pregnant women being vaccinated in Punjab

In view of the risk Covid-19 poses to pregnant women, the Punjab government has started a special drive to inoculate all the pregnant women in the state.

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said a pregnant woman is not just herself in an immuno-compromised position but she is also carrying another life in her womb which also needs to be protected against Covid.

“A Pregnant women has to be admitted in the hospital for delivering the child which entails spread of Covid in the hospital environment to the staff involved in her delivery. Keeping the risk of Covid involved in a Pregnant woman, the Punjab government has started a special drive to inoculate all the pregnant women in the state,” he said.

Sidhu said based on the recommendations of expert committees and upon approval from the Central government, the Punjab government has initiated a special vaccination drive for Pregnant women and within the first few days of this drive, the Health department has vaccinated 1759 pregnant women.

Punjab government aims to cover all the pregnant women in this drive as early as possible to mitigate the spread of Covid and to safeguard the life of mother and child, he said.

On the Covid vaccination drive in the state, Sidhu said a total of 106,81,257 persons have been vaccinated out of which 83,93,854 have received single dose and 22,87,403 have been fully vaccinated with two doses. The state has now received 5,49,223 doses of vaccine.

He said his government endeavours to completely immunize all the residents of Punjab but everyone needs to adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid the imminent third wave.