Course on legendary poet Bhima Bhoi in all varsities: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the life, literature and philosophy of legendary Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi will be in the course curriculum for PG and UG students and UGC has been instructed to include the course in universities across the country.

He said skill development courses will be introduced at the school level very soon.

Attending several programmes in his home district of Angul and Dhenkanal, Pradhan said the literary works of Bhima Bhoi and Mahima Dharma cult is a matter of pride and students, as well as researchers, need to work on it.

The literary works of Bhima Bhoi carry such vast meanings that they find place in the central hall of our parliament and that of the United Nations Organization (UNO). But such a great poet whose philosophy is so enormous and meaningful remained neglected for decades.

But the present efforts of the government will make him familiar both nationally and internationally, said Pradhan.

He informed that universities will establish Bhima Bhoi Chairs

The UGC has recognized the Founder of Mahima Dhamrma, Mahima Gosain as a great philosopher and is working for the arrangement of a Chair in different universities, he said.

The Union Minister inaugurated multi-purpose buildings of 10 Saraswasti Vidya Mandia in different parts of Angul and Dhenkanal district on Saturday via video conferencing.

The buildings are sponsored by IOCL.

Pradhan said Prime Minister Modi has expedited Operation Digital Board across the country to empower India by Education through technology.

The telecommunication related gap will be bridged soon, he added.

Addressing a meeting at the Saraswati Vidya Mandir premises in Angul, Pradhan said he has a master plan to make the district fully skilled where all 15 to 20 yr old youth will be trained.

Stating that Sikhya Bikash Samiti and Vidya Bharati are playing a major role in imparting education in the schools he said the activities of these two institutions are in the line of the NEP.

Pradhan emphasised on nutritious food for children.

Expressing concern of the impact of the pandemic on education, he said students and teachers have to work hard to make up for the one and half year loss of classroom teaching.

Earlier, in the morning Pradhan garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bamur Chhak, about 90kms away from here. He also visited the Jairat Spinning centre.

The IOCL sponsored multi-purpose buildings at 10 locations of Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir have auditorium, library, halls, toilets. The buildings were inaugurated by Pradhan in the presence of Director HR Indian Oil, R K Mohapatra. Indian Oil has provided Rs 24 crore for the project.

The buildings are located at Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Koraput, Sambalpur, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts.