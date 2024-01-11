India firmly positioned to make use of Industry 4.0: Dharmendra Pradhan

India is firmly positioned to make use of Industry 4.0, which is sweeping the world of industry and innovation, said Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

The minister was speaking at the inaugural session on Building Workforces for Future: Development of Skills for Industry 4.0 at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, held at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre here.

Minister Pradhan emphasised how the Demography, Demand and Decisive Government have become the factors of the India moment. He also said that the start-up and innovation culture of India has made the country a hub of knowledge and skills.

He mentioned that when the world’s population is rapidly ageing, India is empowered by its youth. He also stressed that experts have suggested that in the next 25-30 years, the country will lead in terms of the working-age population.

For realising the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, everyone has to contribute, especially the youth, he added.

Pradhan mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gujarat model of development has become a guide for states’ skilling efforts to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

He added that the NEP-led synergies in the education and skill ecosystem will make the ‘Yuva Shakti’ of the country future-ready.

The Minister also talked about enhancing proficiency, productivity, skill and competency of the vast demography.

He emphasised the importance of Gujarat and its development-oriented, inclusive and participative model. The biggest strength of the ‘Gujarat Model’ is ‘Women-led development’, he added.

Minister Pradhan further commended the State’s effort in driving the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

He mentioned how the government, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), is diligently working on fostering greater synergy between education and skills. Today, the world looks towards India to provide low-cost, quality, sustainable, and scalable solutions to global challenges, Pradhan said.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit being held here from January 10 to 12, celebrates “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success” with the theme ‘Gateway to the Future’.