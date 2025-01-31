Corruption peaked under AAP rule: Anurag Thakur attacks Kejriwal

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, launching a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, alleged that the AAP government had given its leaders a free hand to loot Delhi, leading to corruption reaching an all-time high under its rule.

Accusing AAP of failing to uphold its promise of corruption-free governance, Thakur claimed the party is now embroiled in multiple scams, including those related to the Jal Board, classroom construction, liquor policy, DTC, and hawala transactions.

Advertisement

Citing BJP’s allegations, he asserted that all corrupt activities under the AAP regime—from the so-called ‘Sheesh Mahal’ (luxurious official residence) to the liquor scam—have been highlighted in the CAG report.

Advertisement

While addressing public meetings, Thakur urged voters to remember Kejriwal’s past promises before casting their votes in the upcoming assembly elections. He recalled that 11 years ago, Kejriwal had vowed not to take a big house, buy a car, or accept security.

However, he alleged that the AAP chief has since built a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by combining eight houses, owns an expensive car, enjoys full security, and has been implicated in multiple scams.

Thakur further claimed that eight AAP ministers, 15 MLAs, one MP, and even the former Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have been jailed, stating that hardly any government in independent India has been involved in such widespread wrongdoing.

On Friday, Thakur addressed three public meetings in support of BJP’s poll candidates in the Mustafabad and Ghonda Assembly constituencies.

He also participated in a program at a Delhi University college in North Campus, where he discussed the role of youth in building a developed India.

Urging first-time voters to exercise their franchise, he called for the election of a development-oriented government in Delhi.